North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 9.41pm on Monday (June 24) after reports of a crash in Filey Road in Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to reports of a two vehicle head-on collision.

“There were no persons trapped at the incident. Crews made the scene safe only.”

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.