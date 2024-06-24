North Yorkshire Police say it happened between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday, June 2 in Abbey Road, Knaresborough and involved a man assaulting a man and a woman causing minor injuries to both victims.

A police spokesman said: "Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured, as he may have information that will assist our investigation. Email rachel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Rachel Simms, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240097134 or 12240097145 when passing on information.