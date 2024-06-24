The burglary happened between 6.55pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, June 1, at the Superdrug store in Market Place West, Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police said the person stole cosmetics, skincare and dental goods.

The force has issued a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to about the burglary.

A police spokesperson described the suspect as a white man, wearing a dark coloured woolly hat with a head torch on top, carrying three large black holdalls.

He was also wearing a camouflage top/jacket, dark coloured jogging bottoms with a Nike tick logo on the top of the left thigh and trainers with an Under Armour logo, they added.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation should email robert.howe@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, and ask for Robert Howe.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240096927 when passing on information.