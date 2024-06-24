They were detained today (Monday, June 24) after police officers carried out a routine check at an address in Gillygate.

North Yorkshire Police said the two men were arrested for breaching a premises closure order and for concern in the supply of controlled substances.

One of the men was also arrested for assaulting an emergency worker, a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Our officers are committed to maintaining the safety and security of our community.

“This action underscores our dedication to enforcing the law and protecting residents.”