Doctor Who fans were treated to a line-up of three ex-doctors at the event in Harrogate over the weekend (June 22-23).

Presented by Monopoly Events, the annual event took place at the Yorkshire Event Centre.

With the star line up – including Doctor Who legends Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann and Colin Baker – it is estimated that more than 10,000 fans attended dressed in their best cosplay.

Other celebs attending included Kristian Nairn Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito and Matilda star Mara Wilson.

(Image: SWNS)

Previous years have hosted the likes of John Cleese, James Marsters, Danny Glover, Gabriel Luna, and many more.

In addition to the celebrities, visitors could browse trade stalls which sell everything from original artwork, toys, and clothing to replica props and even more.

Read next:

A Comic Con spokesperson said: "Comic Con Yorkshire is part of the Monopoly Events family of pop culture conventions, attracting thousands of fans annually to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.

"The main attraction every year is of course the star guests, and we always endeavour to bring you a variety of exciting names from movies, TV, streaming, gaming, anime and sports entertainment.

"We’re all a fan of something, and Comic Con Yorkshire is the best place to celebrate all things pop culture.

"As well as having the chance to meet your heroes, get an item signed or a photo, many guests will also appear live on stage, so you’ll get to hear directly about their new projects and previous roles."