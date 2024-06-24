The Yorkshire Party (www.yorkshireparty.org) is standing candidates across the region, saying the county is “consistently ignored, taken for granted and underfunded by both main parties.”

Party co-leader Bob Buxton says the state spends £2,600 more each year than in Yorkshire, not because its needs are greater, but because it has “a stronger voice and a willingness to use it.”

The 45-year old, who lives in Leeds, told the Press: “All we ask is the same: a stronger Yorkshire in a fairer United Kingdom. A regional parliament with devolved powers, elected by the people of Yorkshire to promote and implement its priorities.”

However, the teacher of engineering apprentices says no site has been chosen for such a parliament, as his party is keen to avoid the ‘waste’ of Holyrood House in Edinburgh. When it opened in 2004, three years late, the new-build Scottish parliament cost £430million- 11 times overbudget.

The Yorkshire Party’s priorities for 2024 include better transport, such as dualling the A64 and re-instating the Northallerton-Harrogate line, as well as filling mor potholes.

There would also be a fully integrated Health and Care Service.

The housing crisis would be tackled more a “more effective planning system” getting “more properties built.”

In addition, a Yorkshire Parliament and associated executive control water industry regulation. It proposes incentivising Yorkshire Water to clean up rivers and seas by capping executive bonuses and company dividends if tough pollution limits are breached.

Bob continued: “The Party’s philosophy is centrist and is founded on the principles of subsidiarity, dignity, community and cooperation.”

Headquarted in Bridlington, where it has three councillors, the ten-year-old party reports ‘significant success’ as it contests half the parliamentary constituencies in the region.

In May’s recent West Yorkshire mayoral elections Bob won almost 50,000 votes or 9%, coming fourth behind Labour, the Tories and Greens but above the Liberal Democrats.

The party’s other co-leader, Simon Biltcliffe, won 13% in South Yorkshire to be its mayor in 2022, coming third.

Bob said: “These results place us firmly alongside the likes of the Greens, Lib Dems and Reform, as do the two Yorkshire parliamentary by-elections in 2022 and 2023.”

But the party did not field a candidate in May 2024 to be mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Bob added: “We’re finding a lot of support on the doorsteps for our arguments and policies. People know that London has consistently let Yorkshire down, from underfunding to broken promises.

“While first-past-the-post always makes parliamentary elections hard for smaller parties, we believe we’re on course for our best-ever results. Voters want to fire a shot across Labour’s bows to prevent Yorkshire being taken for granted again.”

Candidates in the region include: Rio Goldhammer (Richmond & Northallerton), Lee Derrick (Scarborough & Whitby), Ryan Kett (Skipton & Ripon), Luke Brownlee (Thirsk & Malton), John Hall (Wetherby & Easingwold), Dave Eadington (York Outer) and Cllr Tim Norman (Bridlington & The Wolds).