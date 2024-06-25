There are just over five years until 2030 when the UK Government will be legally obliged under the Environment Act to have halted species decline – but trends are currently moving in the opposite direction.

The recent State of Yorkshire’s Nature (SOYN) report set the scene for our regional wildlife. Yorkshire is nationally important, with internationally and nationally rare habitats and species.

But we have lost 3000 species to extinction already in the last 200 years and are set to lose more of the species that make our county special.

A new poll by The Wildlife Trusts, conducted between May 31 and June 2, has revealed how badly people think all main parties are faring on tackling the nature and climate crises.

In Yorkshire and the Humber:

72 per cent of the public think the main parties are doing poorly at tackling climate change

77 per cent think the main parties are doing poorly at tackling the loss of nature

74 per cent think the main parties are doing poorly at tackling river pollution

65 per cent think the main parties are doing poorly at supporting nature friendly farming

66 per cent think the main parties are doing poorly at ensuring communities can benefit from nature locally.

Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “People know that our natural world is in crisis and that this disaster has consequences for us all.

"Nature is in freefall and this fact has repercussions for our health, our ability to produce food, and our capacity to withstand floods, drought and heat.

“The Climate Change Committee, who advise the UK Government on climate, has cautioned that the UK has lost its position as a global leader on climate, and that policy development and implementation continues to be too slow.

"We’re appealing to all candidates to champion the greatest challenge of our times and show the leadership that people want to see – they must put restoring nature at the heart of their campaigns.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is calling on all political parties to commit to halting and reversing the loss of nature by:

Helping protect and support the wildlife we have left. According to the SOYN report published this month, 3,000 of Yorkshire’s species are at risk of extinction, and over 300 species of birds, plants and moths in Yorkshire are ‘Yorkshire Species of Concern’: species which are nationally threatened, rare and declining in Yorkshire, and particularly found in Yorkshire.

Ending river pollution and water scarcity. The SOYN report concluded that only 16 per cent of Yorkshire’s rivers were in good ecological status in 2019. We want to see parties enforcing the law, halving nutrient pollution, and protecting Yorkshire’s chalk streams - of which there are less than 200 worldwide.

Funding wildlife-friendly farming. Nearly three-quarters of Yorkshire is farmland, with North and East Yorkshire having around 80 per cent of land in farming use. Increased demand for food and technological advances mean that much farmland is now intensively managed, and farmers have had little option but to rely on fertilisers, pesticides and mechanisation – which negatively impact wildlife. We want to see the budget increased for nature-friendly farming, pesticide use halved, and farmers supported to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

Enabling healthy communities. Urban and suburban areas cover around 10 per cent of Yorkshire, including cities such as Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Huddersfield. Improving access to natural, wildlife-rich places will transform people’s lives, improving health, happiness, and hope across communities – and will also provide more space for nature, as urban spaces are home to well-loved and declining wildlife like hedgehogs and swifts.

Find out more about Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s approach to the election here: www.ywt.org.uk/blog/yorkshire-wildlife-trust/vote-wilder-yorkshire

Amy Cooper is the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's communications officer