An electric bike was stolen from outside a supermarket in York, police said.
The bicycle was snatched between 2pm and 2.30pm on Monday, May 6, from the bike racks at Sainsbury’s in Jockey Lane.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a photograph of two people they want to speak to about the theft.
The bike is a black modified ‘GTWA’ electric bike fitted with a ‘Frog’ battery behind the seat.
Police urge anyone who recognises those pictured to email: ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12240079278 when passing on information.
