The bicycle was snatched between 2pm and 2.30pm on Monday, May 6, from the bike racks at Sainsbury’s in Jockey Lane.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a photograph of two people they want to speak to about the theft.

The stolen electric bike (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The bike is a black modified ‘GTWA’ electric bike fitted with a ‘Frog’ battery behind the seat.

Police urge anyone who recognises those pictured to email: ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240079278 when passing on information.