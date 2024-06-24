Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene on the A1079, near Murton, after four cars crashed at 1.25pm yesterday (Sunday, June 23).

Three women were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment following the crash near the Grimston Bar roundabout, just east of the layby before Kexby, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson added: “The collision involved a white Citroen C3, which the injured women were in, a grey Vauxhall Astra, a red Vauxhall Astra and a white Renault Clio.”

Emergency services on the A1079, near Murton, on Sunday (Image: James Ashton)

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary and three people were taken to York Hospital after the collision.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said one person was cut from a vehicle after the crash.

Five ambulances, two air ambulances and two operational ambulance commanders were on the scene.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance said its doctors treated one person after the crash who was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

"Our doctors remained on the land ambulance during the transfer to hospital to continue monitoring the patient," an air ambulance spokesperson added.

As The Press reported, the A1079 Hull Road was closed in both directions from Common Road in Dunnington to the A64 Grimston Bar Interchange after the crash for several hours.

Police urge anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

“We would also like to thank several members of the public who stopped to help,” a police spokesperson added.

Those with information should email: emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Emma Drummond quoting reference number 12240111026.