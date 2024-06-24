Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to convert the interior of the former Little Betty’s café, which has largely lain empty since Spring 2021, into a bar.

The application comes from The Little Ale House of Harrogate, which was created by husband-and-wife team Richard and Daniel Park in 2016.

Their popular venue on Cheltenham Street, which sought to create a rustic-pub in a town centre, is both a TripAdvisor and CAMRA favourite.

The reviews website gives the Harrogate venue 5-stars, ranking it first out of 28 in the town for nightlife. Harrogate and Ripon CAMRA rated it their Branch Pub of the Year in 2017 and 2022.

The application says the first and second floors of 46,48 and 50 Stonegate, which is Grade II* listed, has parts dating back to the 15th Century and is still empty.

Though Bettys and Taylors still own the buildings, the ground floor of 46 Stonegate is now occupied by local business Harrogate Tipple. The House of Trembling madness occupies the ground floor of 48 – 50 and the rear half of the first floor.

The Little Ale House seeks to create a craft ale house across the vacant areas of the first and second floors of 46,48 and 50 Stonegate, the application continued.

It said of the original venue: “The aim of the business was to create a traditional pub in the heart of Harrogate which celebrates local ales and provides a cosy environment for people to meet and socialise without the distractions of TVs or background music.

“The owners of The Little Ale House business are not only passionate about traditional pubs but also historic buildings, therefore the opportunity to open a pub in 46, 48 and 50 Stonegate was a natural pairing. Given the significance of the building, Grade II* listed, careful consideration has been given to planning of the pub so that minimal alterations are required to the historic fabric.”

Planning documents also explained: “Services will be installed in areas previously modernized when the building was used as a café by Betty’s & Taylors. The use of these spaces as a bar also presents the opportunity to remove detracting features and therefore enhance the character of the historic building.

“The front rooms of the first and second floor of 46, 48 and 50 Stonegate will form the bar areas and provide local residents with the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate these spaces. The service areas will be located to the rear of 46 Stonegate and existing service runs will be utilised where possible.”

Recommending approval, they concluded: “Overall the proposals seek to enhance the key spaces by sympathetically refurbishing the rooms by retaining and celebrating historic features, removing modern detracting elements and reinstating appropriate materials such as timber floors.”

City of York Council has yet to determine the application.