North Yorkshire Police have issued these CCTV images of people they would like to speak to, following burglaries in Whitby (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesman said: "The first incident happened at about 12.30am on Wednesday, April 3 on Baxtergate, Whitby, whereby a shop window was smashed.

"The second happened at approximately 1.45am on Wednesday, April 3 on Golden Lion Bank, Whitby where the shop window was smashed and products stolen from the shop.

"Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."

If you can help, please email lucy.kyme@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Lucy Kyme, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240057767 when passing on information.