A POLICE investigation is underway after a series of burglaries in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police have issued these CCTV images of people they would like to speak to, following burglaries in Whitby.
A police spokesman said: "The first incident happened at about 12.30am on Wednesday, April 3 on Baxtergate, Whitby, whereby a shop window was smashed.
"The second happened at approximately 1.45am on Wednesday, April 3 on Golden Lion Bank, Whitby where the shop window was smashed and products stolen from the shop.
"Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."
If you can help, please email lucy.kyme@northyorkshire.police.uk
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Lucy Kyme, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240057767 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article