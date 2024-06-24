Pickering's Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café won the Hospitality. Hotel and Leisure Award at the 14th National Family Business of the Year Awards that celebrate the best of British family businesses.

Cedarbarn co-founder Mandy Avison said: "We have the best team at Cedarbarn, and this award is for them - every single one of our team of 50 deserves this award. I couldn't be prouder."

The awards are organised by Family Business United. Founder and CEO, Paul Andrews said: "It is an absolute pleasure to organise these awards as a constant reminder and celebration of the important contribution that family firms make across the UK today, through the jobs they provide, the income they generate and the wealth they create. Family firms are also integral to the communities in which they operate the length and breadth of the nation."

Cedarbarn co-founders Mandy and Karl Avison were presented with their award at a ceremony at The Royal College of Physicians in London on 19th June. The Thornton Road business was also awarded Highly Commended in the Retail award.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan in 1995 and now is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.