Constituents are being invited to hear each candidate set out their stall at St Giles Church, Copmanthorpe, at 5pm on Sunday (June 30).

The confirmed candidates are (in alphabetical order): Darren Burrows (Independent), Luke Charters (Labour), Keith Hayden (Independent), Michael Kearney (Green Party), Hal Mayne (Independent), Julian Sturdy (Conservative) and Christian Vassie representing Andrew Hollyer (Liberal Democrat).

Organisers have invited written questions from constituents in advance.

Read next:

The hustings are taking place on behalf of residents in Askham Bryan, Copmanthorpe, Bishopthorpe and Acaster Malbis.

“The chair will invite the person who submitted the question to ask it if they are in attendance, otherwise the chair will read it,” an event spokesperson said.

“They can be emailed to info@abc-churches.org or handed in at St Giles Church Copmanthorpe by 12pm on Friday (June 28). Questions will also be taken from the floor, time permitting.”