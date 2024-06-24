The Starbucks close to the Community Stadium at Monks Cross on the outskirts of the city has closed.

The café-chain was nextdoor to Cineworld is shut up and has had its signage removed.

As The Press reported at the time, Starbucks, which has branches across York, opened a drive-thru on the edge of the city in Stirling Road, on the Martree Business Park, Clifton Moor in December - with a free giveaway for the first 100 customers.

The drive through is part of the Martree Business Park - five industrial units, created by Harrogate-based developer Martree.

The site previously contained a B&M store, but it was destroyed by a fire in October 2018.

Meanwhile long-awaited plans for a Starbucks café and drive-thru just outside York are still underway.

A planning application concerning signage for the scheme was submitted to City of York Council back in January.

The move follows the council last month approving a plan from Scarborough-based bakery chain Cooplands to extend a building on the site of the former Four Alls in Malton Road at Stockton-on-the-Forest.

The approval for the building extension for Cooplands comes as the city council is still determining a planning application for signage, plans which were submitted in August.