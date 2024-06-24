A WOMAN has been injured in an incident in a York suburb.
NORTH Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.12pm on Sunday (June 23) after reports of an accident in Heworth Road, York.
A service spokesman said: “The incident involved a 63-year-old woman who had fallen down some cellar steps.
“A crew from York worked with ambulance staff to extricate the woman and carry her to a waiting ambulance where she was transported to hospital for further treatment.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article