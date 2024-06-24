NORTH Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.12pm on Sunday (June 23) after reports of an accident in Heworth Road, York.

A service spokesman said: “The incident involved a 63-year-old woman who had fallen down some cellar steps.

“A crew from York worked with ambulance staff to extricate the woman and carry her to a waiting ambulance where she was transported to hospital for further treatment.”