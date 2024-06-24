Scarborough Police say they received a report of a burglary on Friday (June 21) which was picked up and investigated by Scarborough's Response team two.

A police spokesman said: “As part of the investigation, CCTV has been reviewed which has assisted with identifying a suspect. On Sunday morning (June 23), as PC Broadbent was actively looking for the suspect, with assistance from detectives from Scarborough's CID team, another burglary was reported.

“Within a couple of hours, the officers located the suspect, who was caught red handed, still being in possession of stolen items.

“The suspect, a Scarborough man, has been arrested and is currently in the cells. As part of the investigation, the officers have recovered some of the stolen property from the burglaries.”