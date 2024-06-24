AN urgent appeal has been issued for help to find a man missing from home.
Humberside Police say they are searching for Andriejus who is missing from home in East Yorkshire.
They have not released his surname or his age, but say Andriejus is missing from Bridlington.
He is described as 5ft 8, grey hair, wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim shorts.
A force spokesman said: “If you have any information on Andriejus whereabouts could you please call 101 quoting log 537. 23/06/2024.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article