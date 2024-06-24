Humberside Police say they are searching for Andriejus who is missing from home in East Yorkshire.

They have not released his surname or his age, but say Andriejus is missing from Bridlington.

He is described as 5ft 8, grey hair, wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim shorts.

A force spokesman said: “If you have any information on Andriejus whereabouts could you please call 101 quoting log 537. 23/06/2024.”