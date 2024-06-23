Bootham Open Gardens for St Olave’s Church – a chance to visit 11 city centre plots never seen by the public – attracted 350 paid visitors by the half-way point on Saturday (June 22).

There were dozens queueing at St Olave's Church in Marygate for tickets as the doors opened on Sunday (June 23) (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The Press attended one of the gardens near the church in Marygate, where dozens were queuing for today’s 2pm start.

Buff Reid, one of the organisers, said: “People have been most curious about the size of the gardens and a lot of have commented on just how varied they are.

“We moved here 40 years ago and when we arrived it was just grass all the way up.”

Slugs and snails are the enemy of her urban garden and the most hard-earned joy comes in keeping everything under control as it all can grow so quickly, she added.

Buff said: “We’ve got a list of things to do at the church, so these funds coming from the open gardens are absolutely vital.”

Bootham Open Gardens for St Olave’s Church in Marygate ran until 4pm on June 23.