A SERIOUS crash on a major road in York has closed it in both directions.
The A1079 Hull Road is closed in both ways from Common Road in Dunnington to the A64 Grimston Bar Interchange due to an accident.
North Yorkshire Police said the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours while it deals with the incident.
The force recommended motorists use an alternative route to avoid delays.
Traffic is also heavy on Elvington Lane.
We will bring you more information as we get it.
