St Denys Church in Walmgate has seen the kitchenette in the church hall redecorated and new appliances installed.

Jose Linnane, lay minister and lead organiser for St Denys Church Hall, said: “Our small kitchenette began to age.

A community event inside the church hall (Image: Supplied)

“Paint was crumbling and our appliances didn’t work, which meant it didn’t comply with health and safety regulations.

“Now we can not only cook more food for the local community, we can store it in our new freezer, which has already saved us so much money.”

The refurbishment allows for more social activities for those in the local area struggling to socialise in the cost-of-living crisis.

A garden alongside the church hall has grown spinach and lettuce for use in the cooking, with tomatoes and potatoes soon to be harvested.

The church hall has also had a new lease of life with improved fixtures and fittings since opening in 2022 (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Jose said: “From our weekly ‘tea ‘n’ chats’, we also now have ‘big dinner Thursdays’, making meals like slow-cooked gammon joints with jacket potatoes and cauliflower cheese.

“We also have plenty of jelly and ice cream stored for our weekly movie night.

“Providing a hot meal, a chat and an ear to listen makes a huge difference in our community.

“Some people live alone, some people are really struggling with the cost-of-living, some both.

“When I think about what we have achieved its because we are all doing it together.”

Healthcare provider Benenden Health supported the refurbishment as part of its ‘Community Fund’ programme.

St Denys Church in Walmgate (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The St Denys community were awarded almost £1,500 by the company after applying in October 2023.

Jose said: "With Benenden Health’s support, we can continue to grow to serve the community way into the future.”