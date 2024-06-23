The Press went along to the fourteenth York International Tattoo Convention at New Earswick Bowls Club in Huntington Road, which runs up to and including today (June 23).

Nearly 200 tattoo artists, traders, live bands and vendors packed the main room and provided inspiration and entertainment for many of those who attended.

Organiser Emily Green, one of three sisters who run the convention with their mum Pam, said: “It’s been running really smoothly but it’s second nature to us now.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 14.

“I’m taking tickets now for the first of the weekend’s competitions – this one is called Healed Colour.

“All of the entries are judged ‘blind’ – the name of the artist is put on a slip of paper which we keep hold of, so the judges don’t know who has done the work.”

One of the stallholders, Wayne Beaver, keeps coming back to sell and display his products at the convention.

Nicky Olsson, his partner, described Wantiques of Whitby as ‘purveyors of curios and unique items’.

Organiser Pamela Green said the convention is always popular because it’s free for the public to enter unlike many others in this field.

The York International Tattoo Convention finishes today (June 23) with six of the fourteen competitions scheduled to run today.

The convention team are also raising money for New Earswick Bowls Club, York Special Olympics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.