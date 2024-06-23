The broadcaster is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet and died earlier this month.

He died aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi during a holiday with his wife and friends.

On Sunday June 9, his body was found in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

The TV personality was with his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, June 5 before he went on a walk alone to the centre of the island and went missing.

Mosley’s four children had joined their mother, a GP and cookery book writer, to help with the search effort.

In an Instagram post on today (June 22), Dr Bailey Mosley said the “outpouring of love” her family has received following Dr Mosley's death “has meant a huge amount”.

She added: “I’m going to be quiet for a while.

“I’m sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon.

“I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

“Once more thank you so much for respecting my family’s privacy so kindly.

“Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much.”

Tributes paid to Dr Michael Mosley

TV chef Jamie Oliver was among those who paid tribute following Mosley’s death. He called the news “absolutely devastating”.

Brian Cox, a physicist and TV presenter, said Mosley was a “genuinely lovely man” who helped him out when he started his TV career.

Dr Bailey Mosley hosted theatre show tours with her husband and in May they attended the Hay Festival where Mosley presented a special edition of his Radio 4 series and podcast Just One Thing.

Mosley first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media. He became a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

During his career he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor which looked at healthcare in Britain.

His podcast Just One Thing is where he revealed tips to help improve your health.