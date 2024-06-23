North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Westerdale near Whitby at around 10.58pm last night (June 22).

A spokesperson for the service said: “Fire control received a call from a resident of a farmhouse stating a feral cat had got into their property and had become trapped in a void behind a fireplace.

“Danby crew attended and were able to access the void and rescue the cat using small tools and a ladder.”