A CAT has been rescued from inside a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Westerdale near Whitby at around 10.58pm last night (June 22).
A spokesperson for the service said: “Fire control received a call from a resident of a farmhouse stating a feral cat had got into their property and had become trapped in a void behind a fireplace.
“Danby crew attended and were able to access the void and rescue the cat using small tools and a ladder.”
