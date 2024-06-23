A HEDGE and storage box have been on fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Low Moor Avenue at around 7.21pm last night (June 22).
A spokesperson for the service said: “A crew from Easingwold responded to reports of a hedge on fire.
“Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which consisted of a storage box and a hedge measuring 5 metres.
“The cause of the fire was a bonfire.”
