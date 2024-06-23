North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Low Moor Avenue at around 7.21pm last night (June 22).

A spokesperson for the service said: “A crew from Easingwold responded to reports of a hedge on fire.

“Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which consisted of a storage box and a hedge measuring 5 metres.

“The cause of the fire was a bonfire.”