A FIRE has been started deliberately in a North Yorkshire play park.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident happened in George Long Mews in Easingwold, where they were called at around 4.43pm today (June 22).
Read next:
Appeal to find missing North Yorkshire man
New exhibition in York tells of the restoration of a ‘gem’ within the city
Free festival in York attracts hundreds from across the UK and further afield
A spokesperson for the service said: “Easingwold fire crew used a bucket of water to extinguish a log which had been placed under a slide in a play park and set alight deliberately.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here