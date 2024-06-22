North Yorkshire Police said Owain Gilliam, 24, was last seen at his home in Harrogate yesterday (June 21).

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are currently trying to find him.

“Owain has ginger hair, a short beard and may be wearing a black jacket or a green chequered shirt.

“He spends time in rural areas, including Bilton Gorge, so we are particularly urging anyone out walking to keep an eye out for him.

“Owain may be distressed, so we are asking people to contact us to report any sightings rather than approaching him directly.”

North Yorkshire Police said anyone who thinks they may have seen Owain or has any information about his whereabouts should call them on 101 and select option one to speak to the force control room.

If the sighting is immediate, please dial 999.

Please give reference number NYP22062024-0226 when sharing information.