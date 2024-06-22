Fairfax House is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of its restoration at 'Restoration: A Townhouse Reborn' at the 18th century townhouse in Castlegate.

The future of the building was uncertain, until York Civic Trust invested over £2,000,000 in today's money in a ground-breaking transformation.

Curator Sarah Burnage said: “We are very excited about this unique exhibition because it will let visitors know what it really takes to conserve and restore a historic house back to its former glory.

"This is unlike anything we’ve done before, and we hope it will connect with many residents who can remember Fairfax House from its dance hall and cinema days.”

The exhibition will allow visitors to step back in time and witness how the house changed from a damp and decaying shell to the magnificent architectural masterpiece seen today.

Collections Manager Rachel Willis said: “We’ve done our best to make visitors feel transported to a time before Fairfax House was restored - even going as far as replicating the damage on the ceiling and the bricked Venetian window.

"We’ve also created an homage to St George’s cinema where visitors can watch an original film about the restoration.

We are very pleased to be showcasing this important time in Fairfax House’s past.”

Fairfax House is particularly keen to hear from those who were involved in the restoration, or who have memories of the building as a cinema or dance hall.

If you have a story you want to share, you can email it to info@fairfaxhouse.co.uk.

The exhibition runs until 20th October.

Visitors can pre-book at online to secure tickets or walk-in on the day.