A MAIN street in York city centre is closed for vehicles from next week for emergency work, it was announced yesterday (June 21).
City of York council has said that Blake Street will be closed for vehicles from Monday, June 24 at 8am until Saturday, June 29 at 6pm, due to sewer repair works by Yorkshire Water.
The council posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 5.41pm last night (June 21).
We’ve just been notified by @YorkshireWater of some emergency work in Blake Street from Monday 24 June, 8am until Saturday 29 June, 6pm.— City of York Council (@CityofYork) June 21, 2024
There will be no access for vehicles but the pavement will be open.
Blue Badge holders can use Goodramgate.
https://t.co/Hr9qllphDP pic.twitter.com/jiLpNPqTjy
The council said the pavement in Blake Street will be open and Blue Badge holders can use Goodramgate.
The Press has approached Yorkshire Water for comment.
Blake Street was closed to vehicles earlier this year for the installation of anti-terrorism bollards by the council.
