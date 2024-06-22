North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Albermarle Crescent in Scarborough at around 5.33pm last night (June 21).

A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a male with hand trapped in a motorbike.

“Crews released the male using bolt croppers on the vehicle.

“He was then going to A+E with assistance from a friend.”