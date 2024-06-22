A MAN whose hand became trapped in a motorbike has been freed by fire crews.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Albermarle Crescent in Scarborough at around 5.33pm last night (June 21).
Read next:
Fire started deliberately in North Yorkshire town
Charging device causes fire at home in village in York
Cow refuses to leave North Yorkshire river after efforts of firefighters and experts
A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a male with hand trapped in a motorbike.
“Crews released the male using bolt croppers on the vehicle.
“He was then going to A+E with assistance from a friend.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here