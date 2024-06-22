A BAG of rubbish has been set on fire in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Beech Grove in Harrogate at around 6.40pm last night (June 21).
A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews from Harrogate responded to reports of a small fire in the open.
“The fire which consisted of a bag of rubbish was extinguished by crews using a bucket of water.
“The cause was deliberate.”
