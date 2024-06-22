North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Dunnington at 10.08pm last night (June 21).

Read next:

Firefighting crews unable to remove cow from Selby river

York pharmacy staff stage protest amid ‘dark times for the sector’

Three players at North Yorkshire golf club each play ‘marathon of rounds’ in one day

A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of a fire at a residential premises.

“This resulted in a small fire out on arrival due to a charging device which had overheated.

“Crews inspected the premises and made sure it was safe.”