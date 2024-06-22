A COW stayed in a river in North Yorkshire despite the best efforts of firefighters to bring it out.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Selby, Snaith and Malton, and specialist animal and water rescue units went to a river in Carlton near Selby at 7.42pm last night (June 21).
Read next:
York pharmacy staff stage protest amid ‘dark times for the sector’
Three players at North Yorkshire golf club each play ‘marathon of rounds’ in one day
Take a first glimpse inside some of York's secret gardens
A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews worked together to attempt to bring the cow out of the river.
“Unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful and the cow did not exit the river.
“The cow was left in the care of the farmer, who was happy that the cow is on safe ground.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel