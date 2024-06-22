North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Selby, Snaith and Malton, and specialist animal and water rescue units went to a river in Carlton near Selby at 7.42pm last night (June 21).

Read next:

York pharmacy staff stage protest amid ‘dark times for the sector’

Three players at North Yorkshire golf club each play ‘marathon of rounds’ in one day

Take a first glimpse inside some of York's secret gardens

A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews worked together to attempt to bring the cow out of the river.

“Unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful and the cow did not exit the river.

“The cow was left in the care of the farmer, who was happy that the cow is on safe ground.”