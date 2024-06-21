North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information about a violent incident between two men at Bilton Working Men’s Club in Harrogate.

It happened between 11pm and midnight on March 23.

A force spokesman: "We’re particularly appealing for information about the man in the CCTV image who was dressed in grey clothing.

"He is reported to have been involved in the incident.

"Please email anna.wright@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation, or if you can identify the man in the photo provided."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Anna Wright, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240051546 when passing on information.