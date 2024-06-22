Ahead of Armed Forces Day, which will take place on Saturday, June 29, City of York Council has banded together for a week of celebrations intended to show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces Community.

Beginning on Monday, 24 June, organisations across York will be showing their support for services personnel once again this year, offering discounts either on Armed Forces Day, or for the week. Many businesses and attractions offer discounts to serving personnel throughout the year.

The national Armed Forces Day flag will also be flown above York’s Mansion House throughout the week as part of the city’s celebrations.

Armed Forces Day is intended as a chance for communities across the country to show their support for both current and past service personnel.

The council also plan to celebrate Reserves Day (June 26).

Once the week commences, there will be a chance for further celebration and for service staff to get involved with sport; sponsored by LNER, the Armed Forces Day Football Fest will be held at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, July 6, from 11am - 5pm, with Ladies’ and Men’s teams from the British Army going head-to-head with North Yorkshire Police.

Laura Williams, assistant firector of customer, communities and inclusion, said: “Armed Forces Week gives communities across the city the opportunity to thank the Armed Forces and recognise the sacrifice they and their families make.

“The inaugural Armed Forces Football Fest is a fantastic way for everyone to get involved in celebrating sport and service and I’d encourage people to get their free tickets for what promises to be a fun, family-friendly event.”

Free tickets are available for the Football Fest here and info on support offered for service personnel can be found here.