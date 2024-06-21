A pile of rubbish has been set alight deliberately, which then caused a row of bushes in North Yorkshire to catch fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a location near Sherburn-in-Elmet at around 8.33am today (June 21).

They said that a crew from Selby found a pile of rubbish "well alight".

The fire had also spread to a row of nearby bushes.

"The cause of this fire was deliberate," the crews added.