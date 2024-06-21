A pile of rubbish has been set alight deliberately, which then caused a row of bushes in North Yorkshire to catch fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a location near Sherburn-in-Elmet at around 8.33am today (June 21).
They said that a crew from Selby found a pile of rubbish "well alight".
The fire had also spread to a row of nearby bushes.
"The cause of this fire was deliberate," the crews added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article