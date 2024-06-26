Halo Hair Salon in Malton is one of the ten finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

After receiving the news of becoming a finalist, the salon's Amy Batty said: "Wow! Just wow, to have even been nominated from members of the public for this award is an achievement and credit to the not only myself but the team, to then find we are in the top 10 we are just ecstatic.

"In our establishment, to us we are a team that all share the same values, and want our customers to have the best experience from walking through the door, and simply saying hello whether that's a regular or new customer.

Halo Hair Salon is one of 10 finalists (Image: Newsquest)

"We strive for professionalism using top quality products for our customers, a relaxing atmosphere where you can come and unwind and take some time out to enjoy some self-care from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life, taking the time to produce high quality professional work and most importantly honesty and trust with the stylist and customers.

"A day in the salon is always different, our service covers a wide range, but what we do best is colouring and cutting! this may be from balayage's, blonding/babylights, colour corrections, colour blocking, face framing/money piece or root melts, cutting we love too, butterfly cuts, wolf cuts, bob cut and curtains bangs."

Amy then put forward her case to be crowned the winner.

She added: "I think we should be nominated as the winner, because we are devotion to our work, we stay connected and progressive with trends, we take time to make the experience welcoming, trusting and fun to all our customers, we love to collaborate with other business in our industry, we endeavour to be transparent with every aspect of the of customer care.

"We are nurturing to our youngest member of the team are always there to support them and lastly we are inclusive; a happy environment for everyone.

"This is paramount to our success in the short two years we have been open."