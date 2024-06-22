The Conservative manifesto has pledged to unlock new regeneration schemes and specifically named York along with Leeds and Liverpool as cities in line to benefit from new urban development corporations.

The party told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the pledge was a re-commitment to the York Central scheme which includes 2,500 homes and new commercial, retail and hospitality space.

But Green Party candidate for the York Central constituency Lars Kramm told LDRS the urban development corporation plans were irrelevant as infrastructure works were already well underway.

It comes as the Greens along with Labour and the Liberal Democrats have all said they share the commitment to the York Central development on land near the city’s station.

Each of them also showcased policies which they said would help the scheme in contrast to the urban development corporations promised by the Conservatives ahead of July’s general election.

The Conservative manifesto stated the corporations would work with the private sector and institutional investors on regeneration projects which also include the Vision for Leeds development scheme.

They come as part of wider regeneration plans which include a pledge to build 1.6 million homes by the end of the next Parliament, including through expanding construction on brownfield land.

The manifesto stated the plans would give communities a secure future by giving people a better chance of living closer to their families, friends and jobs.

Green Lars Kramm, who is also standing for the York Central seat, said his party was dedicated to making the development an exemplar zero-carbon scheme.

But he added imposing a development corporation now would set the whole project back after more than a decade’s work.

Mr Kramm said: “At this late stage, suggestions of a new urban development corporation are irrelevant for the York Central project, which is moving forward at pace.

“What matters now is that the new Government, the mayor and York Council all work together securing the funding and support to deliver affordable homes and green jobs in sustainable, mixed communities.”

Liberal Democrat candidate for the York Central constituency Alan Page said he would be a vocal advocate for the development.

He added his party was also campaigning for the repeal of business rates and their replacement with a Commercial Landowner Levy to help smaller enterprises.

The Liberal Democrat said: “York Central is set to be the largest single economic development opportunity the city has ever seen.

“After decades of delay, I’m proud that it was the Liberal Democrats in administration at York Council that turned the talk into reality."

A Labour spokesperson said they wanted to promote regeneration projects like York Central alongside their plans to revamp empty shops and community spaces and roll out banking hubs.

The spokesperson said: “Labour are committed to ensuring every corner of Britain feels the effects of economic growth, including here in York.

“Good jobs, affordable homes, and vibrant high streets are central to Labour’s mission to grow our economy, and that is what a Labour government will champion.”

Homes England and Network Rail are currently overseeing the construction of access infrastructure into the York Central site.

Access from Water End and new bridges across the East Coast Main Line are among the £135 million infrastructure works already underway.

These are also set to include footpaths, cycle ways and 3km of roads.

Plans for a public square in the scheme were approved in February after McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate were named as strategic developers for the overall project in December.

It is estimated that the project which includes almost 93,000sqm in business, retail and leisure space will add around £1.1bn to York’s economy and and create up to 6,500 jobs.

Work on the roughly 18ha site is set to be completed by around 2035.