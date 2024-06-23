Alexandru-Cristian Alexandru, 26, and Andreea-Beatrice Curt, 26, both of Main Street, Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, each pleaded guilty to theft of items worth £1,6740 from Boots and two charges of theft worth £575 and an unknown value from Primark, all committed at Monks Cross Shopping Centre.

He was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. She was given a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 120 hours’ unpaid work. Both were banned for 12 months from Monks Cross Shopping Centre.

June 13 Y Pavel Vladimirovo, 37, of Jackson Street, Goole, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Tesco’s on Clifton Moor and was made subject to an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does a nine-month drug treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

Nigel Cammish, 58, of Norma Crescent, Filey, and Richard Cammish, 60, of Elm Close, Filey, both pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court to landing five egg-bearing lobsters in the vessel Harvester at Bridlington. Nigel Cammish was fined £2,769 and ordered to pay £900 costs and a £1,108 statutory surcharge. Richard Cammish was fined £1,003 and ordered to pay a £401 statutory surcharge and £900 prosecution costs.