The Guy Fawkes Inn in York was praised by The Times for being one of the cheapest places visitors can make the most of when exploring the city, plus it has 13 “unique” bedrooms for those who want to stay over.

The publisher commented on its latest travel guide: “UK breaks are so expensive! That’s the refrain of British holidaymakers each summer, as they browse luxury beach hotels and remote rentals in the most sought-after areas of the country. But the budget British hideaway still exists — you just have to know where to find it.

“An affordable stay here can look wildly different: the good old British pub, say, converted with stylish hotel rooms upstairs and great grub downstairs. A rustic campsite or hip glampsite surrounded by natural beauty, where kids can join in activities and grown-ups can enjoy peaceful nights by the campfire. Log cabins and shepherd’s huts can add a bit of back-to-nature magic while saving you money on a traditional hotel room.”

Why is Guy Fawkes Inn among UK’s best affordable short breaks?





The Times wrote: “In the history-steeped city of York you want digs that deliver on romance and atmosphere.

“Enter the birthplace of the UK’s most famous gunpowder enthusiast, Guy Fawkes, which now houses a gastropub downstairs and 13 unique bedrooms upstairs.

“Take a walking tour with local historian David Haw to get the full story.

“Spiralling wooden four-posters, antique dressers and painted fireplaces will also give you a ticket to the past; while one of Europe’s most magnificent cathedrals, York Minster, is just opposite.

“Helpfully, the Sunday roast here is legendary — with hefty Yorkshire puds, naturally.”

It seems many visitors agree with The Times’ compliments as the Guy Fawkes Inn has a 4/5 rating on Tripadvisor out of 2,228 reviews.

One guest shared: “We had the room at the top of the stairs. Very comfortable. Both hotel, and bar staff very friendly. Just loved the history of the Inn and the atmosphere of both the restaurant and the pubs.

"Felt like we had stepped back in time and was a part of the history of Guy Fawkes. Book a stay, you won't be disappointed.”

Another added: “Couldn’t have been made more welcome. We went with our two dogs and had booked to sit in the heated outside garden but there was a table in the snug so we sat in there instead.

"Couldn’t fault the food and service. We all had a roast beef Sunday dinner, the sirloin of beef was tasty and tender, all the veg was cooked to our liking and there was plenty of gravy. Thank you so much.”

Guy Fawkes Inn is located at 25 High Petergate, York, YO1 7HP.