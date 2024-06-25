Blak Bear in Walmgate is one of the ten finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Blak Bear, Walmgate was among the top 10 finalists (Image: Supplied)

Speaking after being voted as a finalist, Blak Bear said: "We are absolutely thrilled and humbled to be nominated for this award.

"It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

"We're passionate about what we do, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that our efforts are being recognised by the community since we opened back in late 2018."

Since opening, Blak Bear has expanded to two locations, with one in Walmgate and the other in The Crescent, Selby.

They added: "We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service and a personalised experience for each client.

"Whether it's a classic cut or a new style, we listen carefully to our clients' needs and bring their vision to life. Our team stays updated with the latest trends and techniques to ensure we deliver top-notch results every time."

As voting is now underway to crown the winner, Blak Bear put forward its case to come out on top.

They said: "We believe we should win because of our commitment to excellence and our genuine love for the craft.

"Our clients are like family to us, and we strive to create a welcoming and relaxing environment where everyone feels valued.

"Winning this award would not only be a great honour for us but also a wonderful way to celebrate the loyalty and support of our amazing clients."