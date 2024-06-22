Luke Ellerby, 42, of Woodlands View, Tadcaster, pleaded guilty to burgling Sainsbury’s store in Bootham and stealing cigarettes worth £1,033 and theft of items worth £229 from Asda in Killingbeck Drive, Leeds.

He was given a 12-month community order with a 12-month ban from both stores, 100 hours’ unpaid work and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £762. 60 compensation.

Kieron Swankie, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 25 weeks after he admitted assaulting a man in Selby, assaulting a nurse at Selby War Memorial Hospital by biting her and criminal damage to tills and threatening or abusing staff in the Co-op in Flaxley Road, Selby. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the nurse, £50 to the man he assaulted and £50 to the Co-op.

Joshua Suter, 33, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Daniel Banner, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to cocaine driving and driving without insurance on Westminster Road, Clifton. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.