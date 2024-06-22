She was back in York on Thursday (June 20) for a special intimate gig at FortyFive Vinyl Café, in Micklegate, and caught up with The Press beforehand.

“I always get a little bit more nervous about these intimate gigs,” she says. “I enjoy them more, but I always get more nervous because you can hear everything.”

Despite her nerves, Twinnie already has lots to boast about since arriving on the country scene in 2016.

Her debut album – 2020’s Hollywood Gypsy – peaked at number two on the UK Country Albums Chart and followed successful singles – including Cool, peaking at number two on the iTunes country charts – and EP Better When I’m Drunk.

Twinnie on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. She told her stylist: I want to look like I’m getting married without the groom (Image: Supplied)

She even performed at Nashville’s prestigious Grand Ole Opry – an iconic country venue which has been showcasing the genre’s aspiring talent and superstars for almost a century.

“It was, honestly, one of the best moments of my life,” Twinnie, who lived in Haxby Road as a child, attending Joseph Rowntree School, says. “Some people have been in that town for a long time – years – and will never get to play the Opry.

“Afterwards, I was like: ‘If I don’t do anything, I did that.’”

York-born country musician Twinnie (Image: Supplied)

That night she also debuted The Way I Loved You – a gentle, predominately piano accompanied song written after splitting with her partner of ten years.

“I remember writing it at two o’clock in the morning, I couldn’t sleep and my eyes were like thistles in the snow – I couldn’t even see I’d cried so much – and I was trying to get this song done," Twinnie recalls. "I passed out asleep and then I sent it to a friend, asking, ‘do you think there’s anything in this?’ He said: ‘I think, honestly, this is the best song you’ve ever written.’

“And I really think it is. There’s so much heartbreak but it’s about celebrating the new life you’ve got but also celebrating the old one.”

On debuting the song at the Opry, she adds: “I wish I could go back and tell myself that would happen because I wouldn’t have been so sad for so long.”

The song appeared on her last EP Blue Hour (After the Dawn). Her next EP Blue Hour (Before the Dawn) – out on Friday (June 28) – follows on from that.

Twinnie, who was back in York for a gig at FortyFive Vinyl Café, in Micklegate (Image: Supplied)

“It’s crazy, it’s emotional, it’s real, it’s honest, it’s funny – we go through the whole spectrum of emotions,” she says describing the new EP.

'I always strive to tell the truth' - Twinnie on songwriting

Twinnie explains that she looks to one thing for her songwriting: the truth.

Twinnie's new EP Blue Hour (Before the Dawn) is out on Friday (June 28) (Image: Supplied)

“I always strive to tell the truth, even when the truth is hard to tell,” she says, adding: “There’s no loyalty in the music business, at all, but there is honesty. And as long as I remain being honest and true to who I am, people can see that – they resonate with that.”

Twinnie has also started mentoring artists to help them with their careers.

She encourages them to follow what they’re passionate about and try to make a career from that.

“There’s a lot to be said for passion – when you’ve got a passion it can take you anywhere,” she says.