The plans to install a mezzanine floor inside Units 12A and 12B in the out-of-town shopping centre were approved by City of York Council’s Planning Committee B on Thursday, June 20.

Committee member Cllr Keith Orrell said the plans would see vacant units brought back into use to provide a new facility for people in York and beyond.

Everlast’s application will see the space brought into use for the first time since 2018.

It was previously home to H&M and Evans but after they left attracting new tenants had proved difficult.

The space was marketed for more than two years but there was little interest from prospective occupants, according to a council report on Everlast’s plans.

The gym is to set to cover a total area of 2,136sqm across two floors.

Plans stated that the opening hours of the gym would be 6am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and it would close at 9pm on Fridays.

It would open from 8am to 6pm at weekends.

Councillors heard planning officers were satisfied that there were no other suitable alternative locations in the city centre.

Monks Cross Shopping Park, in Huntington, York. Picture is from Google Street View, available for all LDRS partners to use

One unit in Davygate measuring 556sqm was considered too small by the applicant.

The other, the three-floor former Topman in St Mary’s Square, Coppergate, was too large for the gym.

There are almost 60 Everlast Gyms nationally and each one has an average of about 3,000 members.

One recently opened in Rotherham and there are also Everlast Gyms in Leeds, Barnsley, Sheffield and Hull.

The American boxing company launched its UK chain of gyms in 2021.

They offer personal training sessions and instructor-led group classes.

Cllr Orrell said the gym would also benefit from great transport links.

The committee member said: “It’s great that an empty unit is going to be used in this area.”