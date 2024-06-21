Flares Nightclub at 6 Tanner Row is opening its doors to our four-legged friends in its first ever doggy disco in York on Sunday August 4.

The Pawesome Parties Doggy Disco has sessions for Cockapoos, Dachshunds and all Pups which means all friendly socialised dogs are welcome.

Organisers say the 'first of its kind’ family friendly event will have lots of stuff to get the dogs and humans entertained, including a full drinks menu, puppuccinos and competitions. There will be dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and much more providing a space for pups to run around and meet new friends.

Event manager Leanne Ferguson, of Pawesome Parties, holds dog parties for all breeds across the country having originally thought of the idea to socialise her cockapoo Alfie.

Leanne said: "The sessions lasts 75 minutes which is like an intense walk for them.

"It is a big sensory experience for them socialising with other like-minded dogs and people."

Boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.fatsoma.com/p/pawesome-parties