The five riders, part of The York Münster Twinning Association, set off to the city in the north-west of Germany from the Tyburn in Tadcaster Road this morning (June 21), going via Hull, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Arnhem and Bocholt.

Today's journey to the North Sea Ferry Terminal takes them along an active travel route via Selby then following the north bank of the River Humber.

Chair of the group and rider Ursula Lanvers said: “We are really there to strengthen further the personal bonds between the members.

“Our membership is growing and we really want to rejuvenate and encourage that further.

“For the first time we have two students in the group – who are studying German – and wished to placed in the homes of families to support their learning.”

Eleven kilogrammes of luggage were estimated to have been added to one of the bikes (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Five others in the Association are making the trip to the twinned-city of Münster without relying on leg-power.

Four of the five leaving York by bike today have made the trip before, but this time with more cargo to carry.

In a nod to sustainability, all riders are carrying their own luggage this year, rather than rely on a support vehicle.

First-timer Ralph Jackson estimated there was around 11 kilogrammes of kit in his bike panniers.

Chris Copland said: “I am not travelling lightly and that may be my main concern!

“We are operating a kind of handicap system so that others can keep up with me!”

Chris Copland with his fully-laden bike ahead of the trip to Münster (Image: Kevin Glenton)

All the party will stay with families in Münster as part of the exchange that has existed between the two cities since 1957, and has seen their hosts return by bicycle.

A similar trip two years ago enabled each city to share information about their respective approaches to cycling as a mode of transport.