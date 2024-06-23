Michelle Greenwood, who co-owns the Old School café and village shop in Rufforth with Dawn Taylor, said the closure of the Rufforth to Knapton cycle path has reduced footfall and seen takings half on some days.

City of York Council’s transport boss said work is ongoing to open the route “as soon as possible” but it may remain closed until November 13.

A footbridge over the Foss Beck on the route has been closed for repair since May 13. The path can still be used at either side of the bridge but the repair work means it cannot be used in full.

The footbridge over the Foss Beck on the cycle path closed for repair work (Image: Supplied)

Rufforth resident Mike Wood said the cycleway is well used by walkers and cyclists.

He explained that many people use it to get to York from neighbouring villages, including children cycling to school.

But now, he said, they must either drive or cycle along Wetherby Road which is busy with traffic.

Ms Greenwood said she had heard of plans to install a temporary footbridge while the work is carried out, but this is yet to happen.

She claimed residents have been “left in the dark” about the work.

James Gilchrist, City of York Council’s director of transport, environment and planning, said its teams are “currently working to provide a safe, temporary solution to enable the path to be reopened to the public as soon as possible”.

Business having to lay off staff due to financial blow

Ms Greenwood said the business relies on trade from walkers and cyclists and a drop in footfall from them has had a serious financial impact.

“It’s really badly affected our business; takings are down 40 to 50 per cent some days,” she told The Press. “It’s only a small village shop with a café.”

She said the business is “struggling to cover wages” due to the drop in trade, adding: “We’re having to lay a couple of part timers off because we’re not getting the footfall through the doors.”

Since she and Ms Taylor took over the business two years ago, Ms Greenwood said they were “building it lovely”, attracting customers through word of mouth.

The Old School café and village shop in Rufforth (Image: Supplied)

They were looking forward to busy summer months – usually the busiest time of year for the business – but now, she said, the future is uncertain.

“We’re losing out badly,” Ms Greenwood said, adding: “We’re relying on the support from the village. It’s how long they’re going to sustain support.

“The people that live in the village have been very supportive. They don’t want to lose us. It would have such an impact on the village.

“There are very elderly people that live in the village and we’re the only people they see when they come into the café.”

Mr Gilchrist said the council “will issue further updates" once the date of the work to provide a temporary solution is confirmed.