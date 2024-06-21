Located in Harrogate and York, the bakeries were featured in La Liste's Pastry Awards 2024 (which included 3,000 pastry shops worldwide).

Although there weren’t any major award winners in the area, the handful of bakeries featured in La Liste’s best-named selection is a pretty big deal, don’t you think?

When it comes to finding the best bakeries and restaurants, La Liste uses “a combination of crowdsourced guides such as Tripadvisor as well as press reviews, international dining guides and the likes of Michelin and Zagat to build its rankings”, reports Time Out.

Let’s see which North Yorkshire bakeries have been officially declared among the best around the globe, along with their Tripadvisor and Google reviews.

5 North Yorkshire bakeries named among the world’s best

Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Harrogate

Location: 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 7.897 reviews

One review said: “You can really taste the high-quality ingredients that go into each and every dish! Definitely a must-try if you’re ever in Harrogate and looking for an experience with a lot of history behind it too !!”

Haxby Bakehouse, York

Location: Ryedale Court, 8 Ryedale Ct, The Village, Haxby, York, YO32 3SA

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 from 52 reviews

This person posted: “Just been here for fresh focaccia… delicious. My favourite shop in Haxby and I don’t live there. The pork pies are to die for and the sourdough is always top notch. I love it that it sticks little delicacies that you won’t find easily. The service for me has always been friendly and on point.”

Cosgriff and Sons, York

Location: 14 Tower Street, York, YO1 9SA

Google review rating: 4.9/5 from 68 reviews

A customer wrote: “The best bakery and pastries in York hands down! A weekend morning regular at this place and everything on the menu is fantastic. The variation in pastries and the quality is always spot on, fantastic service and would highly recommend to anyone in the area as a must try! More of the breakfast pastry with the nectarines please!!”

Bluebird Bakery, York

Location: 2 Little, Shambles, York, YO1 7LY

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 65 reviews

This user put: “Would get my fix from here every day if I could. The breads are lovely and so are the sweet pastries too! This visit I opted for the Earl Grey teacakes. Yum! I may eat all of them but I think my husband might object!”

Little Arras, York

Location: 50 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF

Google review rating: 4.7/5 from 147 reviews

Recommended reading:

One account shared: “Lovely coffee and amazing baked goods! We came after seeing a post about the roll croissant but sadly they’d already sold out by 11am! So instead we had a couple of other things instead, they were all really lovely especially the raspberry and lemon croissant!”

The only winner from La Liste’s Pastry Awards 2024 in the UK was Darcie Maher’s Lannan in Edinburgh.

The bakery was selected as one of the winners in the Pastry Opening of the Year category.