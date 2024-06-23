Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which raises funds for life-saving research, take place at York Racecourse, on Sunday, June 30.

The events are open to all ages and abilities and mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, granddads and friends will be taking part in 5k and 10k events. There is also Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

The event will cause traffic restrictions between 8am and 4.30pm on the day in Knavesmire Road, Racecourse Road and also the Trans Pennine Cycle Trail between its junctions with Bishopthorpe Road and Sim Balk Lane.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year. Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”