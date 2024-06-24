After votes were cast online for a top 10, each restaurant has been interviewed on what they do best and why it is that they deserve to be voted the Best Chippy in York 2024.

The Press has published these interviews both online and in print, giving readers a chance to look at the options and have their say.

Now, the votes have been counted and we can reveal that the winner is… Thompsons Fish and Chip Restaurant in Malton Road!

The best chippy 2024 winner is revealed (Image: Newsquest)

The family run establishment, whilst slightly out of town on the A64 to the north east of York, keeps punters coming back with its top-quality food, extensive gluten free menu, and options for both dine in and takeaway.

Owned by John and Angela Thompson and run by the family, Thompsons prides itself on its friendly atmosphere that helps it retain both customers and staff – praising the hard work of the team as ‘there’s a lot more that goes into this behind the scenes and we do see our team as an extension of our family.’

Thompson's Fish and Chips (Image: Provided)

On winning the title of Best Chippy 2024, kitchen manager Helen Thompson said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. We took part this without telling John and we’re so happy, the customers were absolutely thrilled for us to be nominated too.

“People were ringing up and asking us how to vote – we had calls from the moment we were nominated asking how to do it.”

Return customer Mrs Rodmell and her friends enjoying their fish and chips (Image: Provided)

“We always aim to do our best – we don’t see other chippies as competition, the industry is like a family. You have to work to be good because everyone’s good and there were some fantastic fish and chip shops in the competition, so we’re so pleased to have won.”

Owner John joined in, saying: “We’re so grateful to our customers and so appreciative for their loyalty – they play a huge part in making us the best we can be.”

The team was also keen to thank its suppliers for the support offered over the past few years, stating that it was ‘not an easy game to be in at the moment’ due to rises in temperature impacting crop production – an issue that suppliers had attempted to mitigate for them, with one even opening a new factory to maintain quality.

A returning customer, Mrs Rodmell, was also eager to share the fact she had voted (but was yet to hear the result) and that she was sharing the restaurant with her friends for the first time, adding: “We love you all and the friendly atmosphere – coming here is a must.”