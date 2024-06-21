A MAN and woman have been injured in a crash in North Yorkshire.
The county's police say the crash happened on the A170 Linkfoot Lane just outside of Helmsley at the junction with Acres Lane.
It happened at around 4.11pm on Thursday (June 20) and involved a white Ford Transit panel van and a red Peugeot RCZ coupe car.
A police spokesman said: "The driver and passenger of the Peugeot, a man and woman in their 50s from the local area, suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the roadside.
"The driver of the Transit van, a local man aged in his 40s, is assisting us with the investigation.
"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us."
Please email nate.mills@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nate Mills.
Please quote reference 12240109189 when passing on information.
